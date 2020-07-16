Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $1,037,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,695.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,215.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

