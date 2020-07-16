Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,779.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

