Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,728,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,695.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,215.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

