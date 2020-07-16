Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,770.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,695.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

