Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,770.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,695.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,215.73. The company has a market cap of $1,538.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

