Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,444.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,362.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

