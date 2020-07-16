Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,576.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,362.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.