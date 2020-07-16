Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,062,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,444.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,362.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

