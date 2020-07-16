Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,444.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,362.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

