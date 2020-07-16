Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,444.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,362.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

