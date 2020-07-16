Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,062,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

