Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,444.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,362.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

