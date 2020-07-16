Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

