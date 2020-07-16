Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,520.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,442.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,363.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,052.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.