Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,520.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,052.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,442.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,363.89. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

