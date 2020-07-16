Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,520.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,577.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,363.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,052.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

