Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

MDRX stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

