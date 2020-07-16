Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $393.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

