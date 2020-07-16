Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00.
About Aptorum Group
