Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

