Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.15. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 931,154 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

