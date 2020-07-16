All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $560,729.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $560,729.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $24.43 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.04975717 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033363 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.