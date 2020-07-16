Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.23.

Alkermes stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.50. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,688 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 89.0% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $35,969,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 46.7% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,046,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,464,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

