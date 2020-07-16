Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading 10.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares shot up 10.9% on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $310.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as high as $299.96 and last traded at $299.62, 1,599,471 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,110,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.24.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.62.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.