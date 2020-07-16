Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.42.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $248.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

