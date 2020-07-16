Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.