Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Buys $13,600,000.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.11. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Article: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.