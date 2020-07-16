Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Buys $13,600,000.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.11. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

