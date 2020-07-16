AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of ALRM opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.18. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.98.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,615.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701,242 shares of company stock valued at $269,439,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 254,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after purchasing an additional 217,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

