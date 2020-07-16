Alan Schriesheim Sells 2,000 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heico stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 8.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Heico by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 53.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 45.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

