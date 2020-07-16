Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $363,000. AXA purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,407,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $417,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.