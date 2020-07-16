AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Get AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR alerts:

ASEKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ASEKY opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (ASEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.