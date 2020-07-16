Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($88.58).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €66.16 ($74.34) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($112.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.82 and its 200-day moving average is €88.20.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

