Airbus’ (EADSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EADSY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Airbus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbus will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.