Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $280.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $285.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.