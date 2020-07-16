AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AGFS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

