AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

