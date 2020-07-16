Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Agenus has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,580,093 shares in the company, valued at $62,760,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Agenus by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Agenus by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 75.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

