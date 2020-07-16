Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, approximately 2,204,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,607,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $592.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,760,932.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Agenus by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58,358 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

