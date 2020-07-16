AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

AGCO stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

