AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,770.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,695.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

