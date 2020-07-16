AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 294 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,987,233. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

