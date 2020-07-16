AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.66.

AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.41. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.