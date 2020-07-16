AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,119,000 after buying an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

