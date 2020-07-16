Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,359.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 272.5% higher against the dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $115.35 million and $11,359.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00459573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003429 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.