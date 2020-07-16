Adam Hanft Sells 3,000 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00.
Shares of SMG opened at $142.85 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
