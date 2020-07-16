Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.39 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $1.20 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and LBank. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,226.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.58 or 0.02596707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.53 or 0.02476932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00471151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00744151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00668619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014464 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

