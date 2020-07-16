Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

