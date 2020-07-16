Acme United (ACU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

