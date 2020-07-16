Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.87

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.87 and last traded at $215.74, with a volume of 2090100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.74.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Get Accenture alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.