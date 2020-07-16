ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 5.6%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.13 and last traded at $52.32, 1,269,345 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,495,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $5,015,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,254.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,422 shares of company stock worth $20,980,615. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

