AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.